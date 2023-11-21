NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — North Branford will spend up to $275,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy active shooter response kits for the police department.

That purchase will include body armor and helmets, license plate readers, radar feedback signals, 30 handguns and a Dodge Durango.

“There is no question that our North Branford community and communities across the State of Connecticut are facing an increase in violent crime,” North Branford Police Deputy Chief James Lovelace said in a written announcement. “The support and action to fund these public safety needs by the North Branford Town Council as their first official business, sends an astounding message to the members of the North Branford Police Department and the residents of this small New England community. Law enforcement faces many complex challenges and with this funding it will enable the officers to respond to these difficult times safely and effectively.”

The town council unanimously voted to approve the purchases.

Mayor Rose Angeloni said in a written announcement that the plan is “a great use of the ARPA funds.”

“These funds will allow the department to acquire equipment upgrades to help our officers keep our community safe in this challenging time,” she said. “The Council appreciates all the work our first responders do to protect North Branford.”