North Branford to hold fundraiser event for family of New Haven firefighter Torres Jr.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of North Branford plans to host a First Responders Appreciation Day this weekend. The event will raise funds for the family of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr.

Torres died on May 12 while battling a house fire on Valley Street in the Elm City.

The benefit Sunday will be held at the Good Vibes Nutrition on Foxon Boulevard in North Branford from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The day will include a raffle, drink specials, a bounce house, face painting, and much more fun for the whole family.