North Carolina man charged with killing 3 in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A North Carolina man has been charged Tuesday with killing three people in Connecticut in 2015.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday say 33-year-old Edward Michael Parks, of Raleigh, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of kidnapping resulting in death and one count of witness tampering by killing.

Authorities say in November 2015, Parks kidnapped and killed Damian Connor and Tamar Lawrence in Hamden after an illegal arms sale.

Prosecutors say he then killed Devante Williams because he became concerned Williams might turn him in.

No defense attorney for Parks was listed in court documents.