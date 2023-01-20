BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday.

Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks with two counts of kidnapping resulting in death and one count of witness tampering by killing.

He faces a mandatory term of imprisonment for life.

Currently, Parks is in federal custody due to an unrelated conviction for drug and firearm offenses in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Parks’ homicide sentencing stems from an incident in November 2015. According to evidence prevented during the trial, Parks was in an apartment on Nov. 16, 2015 to conduct an illegal sale of firearms on Shelton Avenue in New Haven.

During the sale, Damian Connor and Tamar Lawrence were present in the apartment. When another individual left the apartment with firearms that were not paid for, Parks held Connor and Lawrence against their will while armed.

Evidence showed Parks collected the money and valuables from the two men and forced them to travel in Connor’s car to Hamden where Connor said he could get more money. During that time, they were followed in another car by Devante Williams and another individual.

The three men arrived at a residence in Hamden, and Parks shot and killed both Connor and Lawrence, court documents showed. Parks then left the scene with Williams and others in another car before returning to New Haven.

Evidence found that Parks believed Williams was anxious about the murders of Connor and Lawrence, so Parks killed Williams in the area of Sherman Court in New Haven.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Hamden Police Department, and New Haven Police Department collaborated on the investigation. U.S. Attorney Avery thanked the departments for their efforts in “bringing a person responsible for three cold-blooded killings to justice.”

“The Justice Department has prioritized the disruption of illegal gun trafficking across the United States, and this prosecution serves as yet another reminder of the scourge of illegal guns and violence in our communities,” Attorney Avery said. “The victims of this heinous crime, and their loved ones, are in my thoughts.”