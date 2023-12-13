BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and murdering two Hamden men and one New Haven man in 2015, according to the Department of Justice.

37-year-old Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble” of Raleigh was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences. Parks was found guilty in January for two counts of kidnapping resulting in death and one count of witness tampering by killing.

According to court documents, Parks was in an apartment on Nov. 16, 2015, on Shelton Avenue in New Haven to illegally sell a firearm. When a person left the apartment with a gun he had not purchased, Parks held Damian Connor and Tamar Lawrence against their will.

Parks then collected money and other items from the two men and then forced them into Connor’s car and drove to Hamden where Connor said he could get more money.

While driving to Hamden, they were followed by another vehicle that occupied by Devante Williams and another person.

Officials said after the vehicles arrived at 676 Mix Ave., Parks shot and killed Connor and Lawrence. Parks then got into the second vehicle with Williams and returned to New Haven.

When they arrived back in New Haven, Parks perceived that Williams was anxious about Connor and Lawrence’s murders, which resulted in Parks shooting and killing Williams.