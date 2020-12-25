 

North Haven 911 dispatcher’s calm demeanor helps in delivering baby on Christmas Eve

New Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven 911 dispatcher is being applauded for her calm demeanor while helping a local family deliver a baby over the phone.

North Haven police said that Christmas Eve night, Dispatcher Roseanne Casteel took a 911 call regarding a woman who went into labor and was about to deliver her baby in her home.

Casteel talked the woman’s husband through the birthing process step by step using her dispatcher training. The woman giving birth was screaming, and her husband was noticeably in a panic, but police said Casteel kept calm and was able to help the husband deliver and care for the baby until fire department personnel arrived to help.

“We are so proud of Dispatcher Casteel, and are humbled for the opportunity to help this family and welcome a healthy, happy baby into this world,” the North Haven Police Department said in a social media post. “This is a testament to the emergency medical dispatch training all of our dispatchers have gone through.”

