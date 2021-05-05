North Haven boy battles brain tumor with help from his ‘super friends’

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– From Thor to Captain America, it’s not everyday you meet a real life superhero. Today, I guess we’re just lucky. This is Ryder, aka the Hulk. This superhero is waging a war of a different kind– a brain tumor.

”Non-cancerous…And he had surgery the next day. And he’s doing chemotherapy for one year,” said Nicole Feeley, Ryder’s Mom.

Doctors diagnosed the problem back in December after mom and dad noticed behavioral changes and Ryder complained of severe headaches. So how’s he doing today?

“He handles it better than we do. He’s strong. He inspires everybody,” said Ronnie Torello, Ryder’s Step-Dad.

And this justice league of super-friends is doing their part to keep Ryder inspired by showing up to school dressed in their favorite costumes and waving words of encouragement—and his favorite message is…

“Keep on smiling Ryder!”

The North Haven statesman even got in on the act dressed as Spiderman.

“May 5th 2021 is Ryder Feeley Day,” said Michael Freda, Chief Spiderman of North Haven.

The persons responsible for this superhero day are two of Ryder’s teachers.They’ve seen him through his up and downs and felt the need to send him a message.

“Shows him how much his school family has got his back, and that we’re all rooting for him,” said Katie Nagy, Ryder’s Teacher.

”Ryder is a joy. He brings joy to the classroom, he’s always happy, has a positive attitude, he wants to do his best,” said Troy Sundwell, Gym Teacher.

Ryder has another 46 weeks of chemo to go through, but thanks to his superpower, we think Ryder is going to be just fine