NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Cinemark North Haven was packed on Thursday night for the opening night of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Many moviegoers were participating in an internet phenomenon called “Barbenheimer.”

The phenomenon began circulating on social media months before the theatrical release with people planning to see the two films on the same day, which are a complete juxtaposition to one another.

“Barbie” is a film about the beloved children’s doll starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

“Oppenheimer” is a film about the father of the atomic bomb starring Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.