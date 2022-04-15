NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A diesel spill in North Haven closed down exit and entrance ramps on I-91 northbound Friday.

A tanker truck rolled over just after noon in the area of I-91 northbound at Exit 9, state police said.

As of 1:45 p.m., state police said the northbound entrance pamp will remain closed for the next few hours as the investigation and cleanup continues.

Traffic is being rerouted on Montowese Avenue to get back on the 40 connector or I-91.

Minor injuries were reported.

Credit: Connecticut State Police

Credit: Connecticut State Police

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app