North Haven FD tackle large fire on Universal Drive

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven first responders have been dispatched to a structure fire on Universal Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, a large fire can be seen at Sims Metal Management located at 234 Universal Drive.

Officials say debris piles and machinery are involved in the incident.

No other details have been confirmed.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

