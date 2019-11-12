Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

North Haven FD tackle large fire on Universal Drive

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven first responders have been dispatched to a structure fire on Universal Drive early Tuesday morning.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, a large fire can be seen at Sims Metal Management located at 234 Universal Drive.

Officials say debris piles and machinery are involved in the incident.

No other details have been confirmed.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

North Haven FD tackle large fire on Universal Drive

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "North Haven FD tackle large fire on Universal Drive"

CT Food Bank and Stop & Shop collect turkeys to give to families in need for holiday season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Food Bank and Stop & Shop collect turkeys to give to families in need for holiday season"

Police investigating shooting in New Haven, one injured

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating shooting in New Haven, one injured"

New Haven honors veterans' service with annual tribute

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven honors veterans' service with annual tribute"

Local Wilderness School leader seriously injured in rock slide works to compete in Paralympics

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Wilderness School leader seriously injured in rock slide works to compete in Paralympics"

QU Poll: Biden holds slight lead in New Hamphire's Democratic primary

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "QU Poll: Biden holds slight lead in New Hamphire's Democratic primary"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss