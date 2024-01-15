NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cold temperatures and fresh snow have Connecticut feeling the season but officials say some winter activities like ice fishing or ice skating are still unsafe as the water has only just started to freeze over.

Subfreezing temperatures and newly ice-covered ponds have North Haven fire officials on high alert.

“We’re more concerned now than we normally are because now we are going to get ponds and lakes that haven’t frozen over in a couple years and people are going to get some ideas try and get out there,” North Haven Chief Paul Januszewski said.

If the ice isn’t at least four inches thick, the price of falling through can be deadly.

“In a matter of seconds, you can have hyperthermia setting in and it really paralyzes your muscles. It’s to the point where I don’t think people realize you won’t have the strength or barely the ability to yell because it really takes your breath away,” Januszewski said.

Januszewski advises residents to check ice thickness by using a drill in several places because the depths could vary in the same body of water.

If you fall into cold water and cannot get out, he said hold onto the edge and stay calm. If you are with someone who falls in, call 911 and tell them help is on the way. He said to try to grab a stick, rope or something nearby to try and pull them out.

“Last thing to do is to send somebody out there and unfortunately that’s the worst-case scenario and something you should really let the professionals do because we have the equipment to do so,” Januszewski said.

Over in East Haven, the ice gave the department of public works another issue on roads Monday ahead of the incoming snowstorm.

“We were out there treating the roads where we had icy conditions because there is so much water in the road right now and in the ground period. It’s freezing on the roadways and we had some issues,” said Charlie Coyle, the superintendent of operations for the East Haven Department of Public Works.

Coyle said they will have 17 plow trucks spreading salt and clearing roads overnight and into Tuesday morning to ease the commute.

Down the street, Goody’s Hardware says the back-to-back storms have kept them busy with ice being the top issue.

“Had a lot of rain, now it’s back to snow. People coming in from shovels, maybe they had them before and just can’t find them so a lot of shovels, heaters, ice melt for the driveways, washer fluid, Goody’s Owner David Katz said.

Januszewski hopes their emergency stock, including ice rescue suits, boards, tether and even boats, go unused.

He advises residents to not let snow-covered ponds and lakes fool you.

“We have not had cold enough water long enough for really any reasonably sized water in our area to be frozen to the point you can use it, it’s going to take several more days if not weeks,” Januszewski said.

Januszewski said their water rescue equipment is only used a handful of times a year whether it’s for cold-water rescues or ice rescues and said these cold temperatures and the thin ice allows them to have the perfect opportunity later this week to use it for some training.