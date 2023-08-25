NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Haven firefighter has died following a “medical emergency”, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

NHFD says 50-year-old Anthony Desimone had just completed a 38-hour continuous shift and was relieved from his duty when he suffered a medical emergency as he was arriving home.

Officials say family members witnessed Desimone collapse and called 911. He was then transported to the Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Desimone was a 23-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department and was previously hired as a North Haven volunteer firefighter with the Northeast Volunteer Fire Company #4.

The department says they will share information regarding Desimone’s funeral once arrangements are finalized.

