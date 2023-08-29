NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Fire Commission held a special meeting Monday night to promote firefighter Anthony DeSimone posthumously to lieutenant.

The 23-year department veteran suffered a medical emergency as he was arriving home after a 38-hour shift on Aug. 24. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The fire department said DeSimone, 50, had been working toward achieving the rank of lieutenant and was on the department’s promotion list.

“The elevation of FF DeSimone to the rank was inevitable, he had studied hard and committed himself to furthering his education within the fire service,” North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said.

Visiting hours for DeSimone will be Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family North Haven Funeral Home at 36 Washington Ave. in North Haven.

The funeral will be at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave. in North Haven, at 10 a.m. Thursday.

DeSimone is survived by his wife and two children.