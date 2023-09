NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The North Haven Professional Firefighters Association held a golf tournament Thursday morning to raise money for a good cause.

All proceeds from the tournament went to the Atlantic Regional Firefighters Burn Foundation, whose mission is to help burn survivors worldwide.

The event took place at the Orange Hills Country Club and included a breakfast, followed by 18 holes.

News 8’s Rich Coppola was also at the tournament, taking part in the golf-filled day.