NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The North Haven High School football team will resume their season Friday after having to forfeit their first game.

The football team also took to Twitter to say that the district’s investigation into inappropriate student conduct has been completed and that they will be returning to practice on Wednesday.

Their next game is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford against Sheehan.

This comes after the team, who won their first state championship last year, had to forfeit their game against Darien over disciplinary issues within the team.

