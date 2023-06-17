NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven held its first Pride celebration on the town green on Saturday.

Organizers tell News 8 the North Haven Pride parade and festival is the culmination of about four months worth of meetings with residents and members of the town’s Pride committee.

They say this festival is a demonstration and celebration of love, joy and community.

“I look at this festival as a symbol of what I want in my community,” said First Selectman Michael Freda. “And what I want in my community is a community that’s inclusive that’s open, that’s warm, and that’s caring to everyone that lives here.”

North Haven is among several Connecticut towns holding their first Pride celebration. Organizers plan to make it an annual event.