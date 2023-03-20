NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Celebrating a 103rd birthday is quite a milestone!

That’s the story of North Haven resident, Howard Rohloff, who will be celebrating today at Coachman Square, located at 21 Bradley Rd. Rohloff will be surrounded by politicians, friends and family, as well as other members of the New Haven community.

Rohloff has been a North Haven resident for 60 years, and spent a lifetime serving his country and community before he moved to Coachman Square.

After graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Rohloff served in both the Army and the Air Force during World War II. He specialized in radar (radio-based detection and tracking), and became the only person assigned to radar at any one time.

His military career took him all over the world. For months, he slept on a tugboat 13 miles south of the equator, delivering rations between Panama City and the Galapagos Islands.

When he returned from the War, he served as the North Haven Police Commissioner for many years as well as a Scoutmaster, where he provided coaching and support to his Scout Troop.