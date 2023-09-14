NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Haven man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a clothing store in August, according to the North Haven Police Department.

24-year-old Adam Marin of North Haven was arrested after he was accused of driving a vehicle that struck the Madrag clothing store on Aug. 19, causing significant damage to the building.

Adam Marin (Photo Courtesy: North Haven Police Department)

Police also say that Marin is accused of fleeing the scene after the crash.

Marin is now facing charges of breach of peace, evading responsibility, reckless driving, criminal mischief, improper use of marker plate/registration, and failure to renew registration.