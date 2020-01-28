North Haven man charged with sexually assaulting tenant

1  of  2
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A North Haven man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a tenant who was renting his basement last year.

Police say that back in August 2019, officers responded to a home for the report of a sexual assault where a woman had barricaded herself in the basement and was unsure if the suspect was still inside.

The 25-year-old victim was then removed from the home and the suspect was not found on the scene.

An investigation later revealed that the victim, who was new to the area, had just taken up housing in the basement of that home that was available for rent. During her second night there, the homeowner allegedly made attempts to force himself upon her sexually.

On Tuesday, that homeowner, 62-year-old Gurjant Narain, was taken into custody and charged with sexual assault. He was released after posting $25,000 bond.

