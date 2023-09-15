HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A North Haven man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night in Hamden, according to police.

Officers responded to the Hamden Fire Station for the report of a crash. Officers found the driver of the motorcycle being treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police believe the crash occurred on the Hartford Turnpike near Jackson Road.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Stephen Marciano of North Haven.

The Hamden Police Accident Reconstruction team responded to the scene of the crash and began conducting an investigation.

Authorities believe that Mariano was driving north on the Hartford Turnpike when he left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

The investigation into the deadly crash remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Brett Ferrara or Officer Joseph Mortali at jmortali@hamdenpd.com.