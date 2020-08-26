North Haven motorcyclist listed in critical condition following car crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old North Haven motorcyclist is in critical condition after a Tuesday night motor vehicle crash, police say.

According to officers, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Whalley Avenue at Orchard Street in New Haven.

Police say the North Haven man driving a Honda motorcycle collided with the rear passenger side of a Kia minivan, driven by a 35-year-old New Haven man. The motorcyclist was ejected upon impact.

Arriving officers found the severely injured motorcyclist lying in the roadway. An ambulance transported the victim with life-threatening injuries to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.