NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police ended the year by celebrating the career of one of their own.

K-9 Koda retired on December 31, 2019 after serving the community for eight years. Koda has been very busy – when she wasn’t finding illegal drugs, she was visiting the kids at local elementary schools.

She was well-known and well-loved by the students! Congratulations Koda on a job well done!