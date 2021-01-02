North Haven PD: One dead in car accident on Clintonville Road

North Haven, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven officers are investigating a fatal car crash that took place early Friday morning.

Police say at 1:40 a.m. Friday, North Haven police responded to the area of 34 Clintonville Road (Route 22) for a report of a car crash.

Police say two vehicles were involved and multiple injuries were reported. Two people from one car were transported to treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other sole individual in the other car, a 54-year-old man, was transported to treatment with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead several hours later due to his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.