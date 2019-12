NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are reminding the public to lock their cars.

A stolen car from North Haven was found in Hartford Wednesday night. According to officials, the suspect drove it around for a few days and was found heavily damaged after a crash.

Police found the fob for the car inside the drivers door pocket. They warn that some push to start cars won’t lock if you leave the fob in the car.

Police say always lock your car and take your keys in with you.