North Haven PD: Wallingford man shoots BB gun at house

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man is accused of shooting a BB gun at a house in North Haven overnight Saturday.

North Haven police say at around 12:15 a.m., Benjamin Plourde fired several BB gun rounds at a house on Coventry Circle. One of the shots broke a window.

Police caught Plourde as he was trying to get home.

He was charged with possession of weapon in motor vehicle, risk of injury and reckless endangerment.

Police say the incident was not random and there is no threat to the area.