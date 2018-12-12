North Haven PD warns of tax scam

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in North Haven are warning residents of a recent scam targeting residents in which someone pretends to be contacting them from the IRS.

Officials say a resident of the town was notified by a scammer that their tax filings had "four serious allegations" and that it would result in "local cops" taking them into custody unless they called the scammer "within the next 24 hours".

Police are also reminding residents of another common scam to affect residents. The caller pretends to be a family member who is in trouble with police in another state and needs money to get out of legal trouble.

North Haven Police say if a caller is "pushy" or demands a "cash-wire", this is a scam.