NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven Fire and police responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on 500 block of Washington Avenue Wednesday night.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

North Haven PD report that Washington Avenue between Scrub Oak Road and Bradley Street is closed. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

We are currently investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Washington Avenue. NoHFD transported the pedestrian to an area hospital and we are awaiting an update on the condition of the pedestrian.



Washington Ave is closed between Scrub Oak Rd and Bradley St. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) December 18, 2019

FD & PD resources are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 500 block Washington Avenue. NoHFD transported the pedestrian to an area hospital and the North Haven PD is conducting an investigation. Expect significant delays in the areas due to road closures. — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) December 19, 2019

This is an ongoing investigation.