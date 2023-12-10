NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday near a stream in North Haven.

At 2:30 p.m., the North Haven Police Department said they received a call from a resident on Shawmut Avenue who said they found a body “near a stream that runs from the roadway to a wooded area.”

According to police, the body appeared to be that of a man in his 30s and was in decomposition.

The North Haven Police Investigative Services Division and the state Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death. The man’s name has not yet been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this death to contact the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.