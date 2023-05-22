NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested a man after he threatened to rob a person at an ATM on Saturday.

Police responded to the area of 35 Washington Ave. at the Bank of America around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a man making threatening comments regarding a robbery and having a gun to a person who was going to use the ATM.

The person who wished to use the ATM left unharmed, and the man fled when officers approached him, police said.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Darius Moody, was apprehended in the parking lot of Bellini’s restaurant after a short foot pursuit. Police found him in possession of a .25 caliber handgun.

Moody was charged with interfering with an investigation, possession of a controlled substance, threatening, and pistol permit violations including criminal possession of a firearm. He was held on a $250,000 surety bond.