NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday.

Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the illegal use of credit cards.

Yan also has additional warrants from neighboring towns for similar crimes, police said. He is currently a suspect in multiple residential and commercial burglaries in the North Haven area.

Police said Yan is being held on a $50,000 court-set bond.