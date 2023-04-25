NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police have taken a second person into custody for allegedly making a bomb threat to a movie theater.

Police received a call on March 3 that someone had made a bomb threat to the Cinemark Theater on University Drive, according to authorities. A person had called the theater and said that multiple explosives would go off during a showing of “Creed III.”

A sweep of the movie theater didn’t find any explosives. At the same time, detectives were able to find a suspect.

Christian Cuomo, an 18-year-old from Wallingford, was taken into custody soon after.

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Tyvon Torres, also of Wallingford, was charged with breach of peace and falsely reporting an incident.