NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Police Department is investigating two separate attempted catalytic converter thefts where weapons were displayed on Wednesday night.

According to police, the first attempted theft occurred at 9:15 p.m. at 100 State St. A witness confronted a man who was attempting to cut off a catalytic converter from a car in the parking lot. The suspect displayed a handgun before fleeing the scene, police said.

Later that night at 10 p.m., two men were cutting a catalytic converter off of a car in the parking lot of 350 Universal Dr. When they were confronted, the suspect pointed a saw at the witness before fleeing the scene in a small silver sedan.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the attempted thefts or who has any information regarding the suspects to reach out to the NHPD at (203) 239-5321.

