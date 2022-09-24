Suspect photo of alleged armed robberies at two gas stations in North Haven Friday 9/24/22; Photo by North HavenPolice Department

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later.

The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and demanded what was inside the cash register, and fled before the police arrived, according to the North Haven Police Department.

The second robbery occurred at the Sunoco Gas Station on Universal Drive. A masked male allegedly entered the store with a knife and stole money from the register, before fleeing towards I-91.

No one was injured in either of the incidents, according to the police. Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call North Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.