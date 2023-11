NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police are searching for suspects who they say burglarized a Verizon store.

The police department posted on X saying the burglary occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the Verizon located at 100 Washington Ave. Police said two men shattered the side door of the store with a paving brick.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call (203) 239-5321.

Stay with News 8 for updates.