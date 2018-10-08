North Haven police seek man who allegedly used skimming device to compromise debit card

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact North Haven police (Photo: North Haven police).

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police in North Haven are looking for a man who allegedly used a credit card skimmer to compromise a woman's debit card.

According to officials, on Friday, a man made two purchases at Stop & Shop. The first one was at 11:09 a.m. in the amount of $977.41. The second took place just a minute later in the amount of $990.00.

The victim told police that he may have accessed her information by using a skimming device.

If you can ID the man, you are asked to contact North Haven police.