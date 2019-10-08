Breaking News
North Haven Police warn about scam alert

New Haven

by: Taylor Sniffen, WTNH.com Intern

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the North Haven Police Department

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police warn residents to not reply to a scam that is currently being sent around town.

According to police, many North Haven residents have received fraudulent notifications congratulating them on winning a $4,500,000 Mega Lottery Prize.

Police say the letter is signed by the Vice President and General Secretary of this fake mega millions organization, out of Madrid, Spain. The letter prompts the “winners” to pay an upfront fee of $255,000 in order to collect the full prize money.

The North Haven Police Department continues to warn residents that if they receive any letter or notification that resembles this one to throw it out and do not respond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

