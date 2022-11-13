NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Rotary Club and Tessa Marie Memorial are hosting their 9th annual 5k/1 mile event Sunday morning.

The groups are raising money for “Research for Ronan,” which seeks to raise awareness of the Parechovirus, a virus that can cause severe illness in infants. The organization was founded after Kat and Mitch DeLancy lost their son Ronan to the virus at 34 days old.

The event will feature a one mile walk, a 5k and a virtual run. The walk begins at 9 a.m., the 5k begins at 9:30 a.m. and the virtual run lasts from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Registration is open until 9 a.m. You can learn more here.