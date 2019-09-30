North Haven takes precautions against EEE

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of North Haven is taking precautions to prevent residents from contracting the EEE virus.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis is contracted to humans and animals through bites from mosquitoes carrying the virus.

In a statement Monday, the Town of North Haven said that due to several confirmed cases of EEE in the state, they will be enacting precaution policies:

“Effective immediately, all Board of Education, Town of North Haven and League Sports and Recreational outdoor programs and activities on all Town and Board of Education fields and parks will end by 6:30 pm. Effective Monday, October 7, 2019, the suspension will begin at 6:00 pm. We will continue to observe the weather conditions relative to mosquitoes, and this precaution will remain in place until further notice. Our police department will be monitoring adherence during this suspension and will take enforcement action if necessary.” – The Town of North Haven

Map of towns in CT where mosquitoes tested positive for EEE this season.

– as of 09/23/19 –

As of September 30th, mosquitoes have tested positive for EEE in 21 Connecticut towns, and two people and several animals in the state have died this season after contracting EEE.

There are easy ways to prevent contracting the virus: use bug spray, wear long sleeves and pants when walking through wooded areas, and avoid spending time outside between dusk and dawn – the time when human-biting mosquitoes are most active.