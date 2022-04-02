NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a car crash on I-91 Southbound in North Haven Saturday night that closed down all lanes.

The crash occurred between Exits 10 and 9, involving a tractor trailer, police said.

Officials said the tractor trailer was reported to be carrying produce and the Department of Consumer Protection has been requested to respond to the scene.

I-91 Southbound is shut down for the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.