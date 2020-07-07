North Haven wedding venue closes doors abruptly, leaves bride high-and-dry

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Haven wedding venue abruptly closed its doors for good this week. Now a local bride is looking for answers, and a refund.

Sissy Wilson says she booked her December 2021 wedding with Fantasia in North Haven last June amid rumors that they were closing. But after being reassured that that wasn’t happening – even amid the pandemic – Wilson says she moved forward with her wedding plans only to find out the news of the closure on social media.

She says they posted on July 2 that they were closing their doors as of July 1.

“To be told multiple times that they had no intention of closing and then finding out via Facebook, it’s just kind of a slap in the face because why would you book our wedding if that was the case?” Wilson explained. “I think at this point, we’re just entitled to the deposit back obviously. We looked over our contract; there’s nowhere that it says that it’s non-refundable.”

Wilson says she is trying to get her $1,500 deposit back but can’t get a hold of the owners. News 8 reached out to Fantasia for a response but we have not heard back. Their Facebook page and website have both been taken down.

The State Department of Consumer Protection says anyone affected by the closure sure file a complaint.

Wilson says she’s booked her wedding at a new venue.