Norton School receives national recognition for academic performance

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Sixth grade graduations don’t always warrant news cameras, but an elementary school in Cheshire is making news and for a good reason.

We hear of Governor’s speaking at graduations all the time. But that’s usually post-secondary, but there’s a special reason why Governor Lamont spoke to a group of Cheshire 6th graders.

Technically it’s not even a graduation. It’s a Sixth grade promotion. Celebrating the end of elementary school.

Jeff Solan, Superintendent said “We’re outside. This is one of the first most normal things we’ve participated in a long time.”

This year Norton School was recognized By the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School for strong overall academic performance.

“Some of the most amazing teachers in the world right here at Norton that’s the reason you have a blue ribbon school. They love you, they know you and they cheer you on everyday,” said Gov. Lamont.

The Pandemic robbed them of traditional celebrations down in the nation’s Capital. But today’s visit will certainly do.

“It’s quite amazing that we get to be a part of this school and that our school got this award,” said Norton school student, Taya Stoyer.

“I have a shout out to the parents. Each and every One of them were there backing up their kids some were a little hesitant about getting back in COVID. They said it’s the right thing to do and our schools were filled,” said Gov. Lamont.