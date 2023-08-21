MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old Norwalk woman is facing charges of reckless endangerment after driving the wrong and hitting another vehicle Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Milford.

Kelsey McManus was driving at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 95 near Exit 39 in Milford, according to Connecticut State Police. She hit another vehicle before she was stopped. No one was injured in the crash.

McManus did not pass a field sobriety test, according to officials. She is facing charges of operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with an officer/resisting.

She was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.