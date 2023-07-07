NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new local food delivery app is disrupting the more nationally known delivery services like Doordash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

Eatzy the food delivery service just launched their new app Nosh Haven two weeks ago. The app delivers takeout to the Greater New Haven area.

There’s no shortage of great restaurants in New Haven including Michelina’s on State Street.

Owner of Michelina’s on State Street Cheryl Masselli said takeout and delivery make up a significant portion of her sales.

“Delivery is a must these days. I would say at least 40% of the business is takeout,” Masselli said.

Masseli said she was getting frustrated with the sky-high fees from the bigger, nationally known third-party delivery app services, especially during the pandemic.

“I almost thought about giving up the bigger ones in the beginning because I’m not making money off of this…I’m providing the food, covering my costs… but that’s about it, Masseli said.

She went with Nosh Haven, a Connecticut-based delivery service that’s restaurant-owned and was created by Eatzy. Nosh Haven just launched their new app – two weeks ago.

“Here in New Haven some of the restaurants buy in and they are actually part owners in the service, they can determine certain things [like] marketing, how we allocate certain resources, kind of gives the community a vested interest in making sure that the restaurants do well,” said Dylan Lyons, a marketing manager for Eatzy.

Nosh Haven is now serving New Haven, Hamden, Branford, East Haven, West Haven, Milford, Orange and North Haven and beyond.

“We have around 60 to 70 restaurants available – we don’t work with any corporate chains, franchises, only small local independently owned restaurants,” Lyons said.

Once you download the Nosh Haven app – you can open it up – put in your address – and pick whatever kind of cuisine you want.

We noticed some glitches on it, but Lyons says the Nosh Haven app is a work in progress and the creators want local foodies to be aware.