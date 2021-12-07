Nosh Haven food delivery service launches, touts better prices, service than big delivery services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new local food delivery service is hoping you’ll drop Uber Eats and come over to them.

Nosh Haven launched this month. They say when you order from them, it’s not only cheaper for you, it’s also cheaper for the restaurant from which you are ordering. Plus, they say their drivers are held to a different level than those other big companies.

Stephen Yaeger of Nosh New Haven explained, “We bring respect and hospitality with our drivers and we make sure the food gets to your place when we tell you it’s going to, and it’s going to be hot.”

Nosh Haven delivers in the Greater New Haven area. Their website is up and running with 55 places to pick from and they plan the launch an app next month.