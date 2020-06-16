‘Not going to rest until my family gets answers’: 20 years on Waterbury family renews efforts to find out what happened to missing mother

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Twenty years after his mother’s disappearance, one Waterbury man is still searching for answers.

The date was June 7, 2000. That was the last day Alvin Cecil Colon spoke to his mother. He was 16.

“It’s like a wound that won’t heal,” Alvin said.

His mother, Bernadine Paul, vanished — without a trace. She was last seen at the old Bradlee’s (now Target) parking lot on Chase Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.

All Alvin knows is what he’s been told: “She had a friend who she was going to go to a doctor’s appointment with. I don’t know if it was a dentist, I don’t know what it was. So, she went with her friend to a doctor’s appointment.”

From there they drove to the old Bradlee’s. Alvin says his mother went across the street to use the Webster Bank ATM. Then, he says something in the story hasn’t added up.

“And then I’ll walk home,” Alvin said. “I remember those specific words were said to us — to me. I will walk home, something my mother never did.”

Alvin says he and his family lived about a mile from the old Bradlee’s and the Webster Bank ATM.

Off-camera, a Waterbury resident who saw News 8 investigating this story said he remembered the case. He remembered a search for Bernadine Paul and flyers put up around the area back then.

Waterbury Police tell News 8 it is an open case, but no new tips have come in. Alvin says he’s in touch with police detectives.

With two decades of no answers, Alvin turned to News 8 hoping one of our viewers will see her picture, hear her story, and remember something — anything.

“What really makes it hard is to see what happened to my grandparents because of it,” Alvin said. “How they suffered for the past 20 years.”

“I believe my mother was murdered. She wouldn’t have just left,” Alvin said. “She wouldn’t have left me.”

Alvin says he wants News 8 viewers to be reminded of his mother and to have her on their minds.

Bernadine Paul with her son – missing since June 2000 – Courtesy: family

Bernadine Paul of Waterbury – missing since June 2000 – Courtesy: family

Bernadine Paul of Waterbury – missing since June 2000 – Courtesy: family

Bernadine Paul of Waterbury – missing since June 2000 – Courtesy: family

Bernadine Paul of Waterbury – missing since June 2000 – Courtesy: family

“I want awareness,” he said. “My mother’s name is Bernadine Paul. Do not forget my mother’s name. I’m not going to rest until my family gets answers.”

Bernadine was 37 when she went missing, she would be 57 now.

Back in 2000, her description on the missing person posters was as follows: 5 foot 3, 115 pounds with a beauty mark on her upper lip. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department.

“I believe justice will come,” Alvin said.