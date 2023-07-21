WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Deputy Director of Public Works Pat Mulvehill saved a person from a house fire on Crescent Street on Friday morning, according to Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

Mulvehill was leaving West Side Middle School and was on his way to Fulton Park when he noticed smoke coming from a multi-family home. After stopping his vehicle, he saw a window on the second story shatter and heard yelling from behind the house.

Photos courtesy of the city of Waterbury

One of the residents was bound to a wheelchair and two other residents were trying to help her escape. Mulvehill carried the woman downstairs safely.

O’Leary called Mulvehill’s actions “nothing less than heroic” in a statement.

The Waterbury Fire Department responded and put out the fire. There were no injuries, and five residents were displaced.