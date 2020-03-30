Number of people in New Haven lockup has been reduced, cleaning increased amid coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven lockups are being emptied out and super-cleaned amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Justin Elicker said Monday.

This comes after the first inmate in the state, several Department of Corrections officer, and Department of Children and Families employees tested positive for COVID-19 all in the last week.

In light of these developments and coronavirus social-distancing policies recommended by the CDC, Mayor Elicker said the city has reduced the overall number of people in their lockups and increased the cleaning of their facilities.

“We have a plan if someone does contract COVID-19,” he assured reporters Monday. “I think some of the advocacy groups, their concerns are very real and valid, and we’ve been working very hard to keep people safe.”

Last week, dozens of people drove by the New Haven Correctional Center, urging officials to let their loved-ones go home to their families amid the coronavirus outbreak. Their main concern, that the close quarters of the facility would easily spread the virus now that DOC officers had tested positive.

The mayor said Monday the city now has 71 positive cases of the virus and two deaths. Over the weekend he enforced social-distancing measures by locking public playgrounds and parks.

