GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Katerina Cejas has been seen modeling on billboards, in Europe and at New York Fashion Week — and she’s only 10 years old.

The Guilford girl has modeled for designers like Caroline Couture, Archie Brown and Mila Hoffman.

“It makes me feel great, like, all the attention is on me,” Catarina said. “And, it — just, there’s not really words to describe it. It just feels really great.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.