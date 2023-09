MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Get ready for beer, music, traditional food and games.

Milford Oktoberfest returns this weekend, ushering in the state’s largest and oldest continuously running event of its kind.

Joe Russo, the president of the Rotary Club of Devon, and Erica Shea, the event’s chair, joined News 8 to discuss the event.

Tickets are $10 per day. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and noon on Saturday. It will be held at Fowler Field.

