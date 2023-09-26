NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven chapter of an international Jewish teen choir will perform at Carnegie Hall in 2024.

The international choir, known as Hazamir, is exclusive to high school juniors and seniors.

Hazamir teen leader Zoe Schulman said the New Haven chapter of the choir has about seven to eight members. There are about 37-40 other chapters in the U.S. and Israel.

Choir leaders Zoe Schulman and Jacob Schonberger joined News 8 to discuss more about what the New Haven chapter of the choir is and how the chapters across the nation are coming together to sing for this big event.

To see the full interview with choir leaders Zoe Schulman and Jacob Schonberger, watch the interview above.